Animal welfare organisations laud Eat Right India campaign for promoting plant based diets

New Delhi: In a bid to promote healthier lifestyles and sustainability, the Food Safety and Standards Authority has appealed to the public to adopt a plant-based diet as a source of all nutrients. The organisation is spreading this awareness through Eat Right India campaign.

The campaign stresses that a plant-based diet lowers overall cholesterol levels, reduces strokes and obesity, reduces risk of diabetes, and provides high fibre content. It also emphasised that consumption of more calcium-rich plant-based foods such as soybean, cluster beans, horse gram, mustard and amarnath leaves etc leads to stronger bones and teeth.

Notably, BJP leader and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi recently also thanked Union Minister Health Dr Harsh Vardhan in a tweet, "for encouraging plant-based diets for a healthier India. Meat dairy and eggs have been associated with health risks while plant-based diets offer food security for a better future."

Animal welfare groups-- People For Animals (PFA), Ahimsa Trust and Mercy For Animals (MFA), supported by medical professionals have earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to include the promotion of plant-based foods.

The production and consumption of meat, eggs and dairy are associated with a host of health risks and environmental problems. The groups' letter had pointed out that a significant amount of research by global bodies such as EAT-Lancet, World Economic Forum, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, among others have concluded that increased production and consumption of animal-based foods is detrimental to public health and the environment.

"There is ample evidence from research to prove the role of different forms of meat in the causation of several chronic diseases such as type-2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, coronary heart failure, stroke etc." says Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi from Tata Memorial Hospital.

"Without a doubt, the consumption of meat is harmful to human health and significantly compromises the immune system. Major health organisations, such as the American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR) and the AHA, suggest eating more plants and less meat to help combat disease. Processed meat has been classified in the same category as causes of cancer such as tobacco, by the World Health Organisation," said Dr Pandav, Former Head of Community Medicine, AIIMS, New Delhi.

