Animal Husbandry, Dairying Department Receives USD 25 Million Grant From G20 Pandemic Fund

New Delhi: In a step towards bolstering India's pandemic preparedness and response, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, has secured a USD 25 million grant from the G20 Pandemic Fund.

This financial injection, aimed at enhancing animal health security, comes as a part of India's commitment to the One Health approach, recognizing the interconnectedness of human and animal health.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on human, economic and social fronts, has underscored the urgency of unified efforts to establish resilient One-health systems.

"Alarming statistics reveal that 5 out of the 6 public health emergencies of international concern declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) in recent decades originated from animals, emphasizing the necessity of prioritizing animal health security within pandemic preparedness and response strategies" read the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying press release.

The G20 Pandemic Fund, established under Indonesia's G20 Presidency, has approved the USD 25 million proposal submitted by India's Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

This grant is specifically earmarked for "Animal Health Security Strengthening in India for Pandemic Preparedness and Response."

The fund focuses on providing critical financial support to reinforce pandemic prevention, preparedness and response capacities, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

"The proposal from India received approval amidst fierce competition, with the Pandemic Fund receiving 350 Expressions of Interest (EoI) and 180 full proposals, collectively requesting over USD 2.5 billion in funding, a stark contrast to the available budget of USD 338 million", read the release.

The Pandemic Fund's Governing Board, recognizing the urgency of strengthening global pandemic resilience, allocated grants to 19 projects across 37 countries in its first funding round on July 20, 2023.

"Key initiatives within India's proposal include the enhancement and integration of disease surveillance and early warning systems, expansion and modernization of the laboratory network, development of interoperable data systems, and capacity-building for data analytics to facilitate risk analysis and communication", read the press release

Additionally, the project aims to fortify health security against transboundary animal diseases and foster regional cooperation through cross-border collaboration.

Beyond the injection of much-needed funds, the G20 Pandemic Fund serves a broader purpose. It will not only provide dedicated resources for pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response but also incentivize increased investments, promote collaboration among partners, and function as a platform for advocacy.

The ultimate goal is to reduce the risk of pathogens emerging from animals, whether domesticated or wildlife and spreading to the human population. This initiative is vital for safeguarding the health, nutritional security, and livelihoods of vulnerable populations.

The implementation of this project will be a collaborative effort, with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) taking the lead as the implementing entity.

It will work in conjunction with The World Bank and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to ensure the successful execution of these critical measures to enhance India's and the world's resilience against future pandemics.—ANI