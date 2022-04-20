Animal Husbandary, Forest Dept On Alert As 19 Monkeys Die In Past Eight Days

Sambhal: As many as 19 monkey deaths have been reported in the past eight days in the Panwasa village of this Uttar Pradesh district, official sources said on Wednesday. Upon receiving information on the continuous deaths, the Animal Husbandry and the Forest Department officials reached the village and conducted a check-up on an ill monkey, while the carcass of a dead monkey has been sent to Bareilly for a post-mortem.

Sources said here that since the past eight days, monkeys suddenly get ill and then die within a span of 24-48 hours in the Panwasa village. 19 monkeys have died so far in this manner.

The locals say that before this, there have been no such monkey deaths in either Gram Panwasa, or in any other surrounding areas. Following a media report of a tigress being found COVID-19 positive in America, the Animal Husbandry Department is very alert. The post-mortem report of the monkey who died is awaited from Bareilly to ascertain the causes behind the death. UNI