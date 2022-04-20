Anil Kumar Jha appointed as new chairman of Jindal Power Limited

New Delhi: Mining industry veteran and former Coal India Limited chairman Anil Kumar Jha has been appointed as the new Chairman of Jindal Power Limited, a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL).

Commenting on the appointment, JSPL Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal said, "We welcome Anil Kumar Jha to the JPL family. We are confident that with his vast experience and rich insights, JPL under his leadership will continue to scale new heights and contribute towards a self-reliant India. We wish him great success at JPL."

Jha began his career with Coal India Limited at Central Coalfields (CCL) in July 1983 and has handled

various senior leadership positions rising to the level of chairman and managing director of Coal India

Ltd. Coal India's output had surpassed 600 million tonnes during his tenure, as per an official statement.

Additionally, Jha is a member of the Expert Appraisal Committee (Violation) under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He is also Chairman, Committee of Modernisation, Director General Mines Safety and member of Coal Mining committee in NTPC.

Jha brings with him rich work experience of over three decades in the field of mine planning, production, management, supervision, direction and control of underground as well as open cast mines, according to the release.

Born in January 25, 1960, in the Godda district of Jharkhand, Jha is a Mining graduate and M Tech from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad. He started his career with Coal India as Junior Executive (Trainee) at Topa Colliery in Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in 1983 and joined Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) as CMD on November 1, 2015.

Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a subsidiary of Jindal Steel and Power Limited, is a leading power company in India across the energy spectrum. Its coal-based thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 3400 MW is located at Tamnar, Raigarh District in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)