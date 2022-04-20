Anil Kapoor: People are eager to watch films in theatres

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor, who has projects across genres lined up in 2021, hopes the year ahead is good for all, including the film fraternity.

Kapoor is currently garbnering good response and reviews for his role in "AK Vs AK", which released digitally and co-stars Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about the response to the Vikramaditya Motwane directorial, Kapoor told IANS: "When people like your film and your performance, you feel good. So, I am glad that people liked the film."

On the industry gradually opening up, he added: "There are few films that are made for the big screen only. There are a few films of mine that are going to be released this year, so I hope audiences watch those films in theatres. I am sure about that because people are eager to watch films in theatres. There are few films that give you the same joy on big screen and on OTT platforms, and 'AK Vs AK' is one of those films."

"Now that vaccine has also been approved by the government, so I pray that theatres will reopen with the same capacity as they used to. I hope this year people watch films in theatres. I have a positive approach to life and, God willing, everything will be fine. I definitely feel 2021 will be a great year for everyone including the film fraternity," he added.

Kapoor will next be seen in Karan Johar's historical drama "Takht", the comedy drama "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and Sandeep Vanga Reddy's crime drama "Animal".

--IANS