Anil Kapoor shows off 'muscle' power

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor feels his muscles are better than his face.

The 60-year-old actor is considered to be one of the fittest actors in Bollywood, and his latest Instagram post proves it. The actor shared pictures from his home workout session, with a witty caption.

"When muscles look better than your face," he wrote with the images, which show him flexing his biceps.

His Bollywood friends love the post, and gave him a shout-out.

Suniel Shetty commented on the post: "Young face and mature muscles Sir....Killer combo. Inspirational stuff".

Varun Dhawan wrote: "The fighter." Anil's son and actor Harshvardhan Kapoor also commented saying, "wow", while Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Wooooof".

Last month, Anil Kapoor's fitness left superstar Hrithik Roshan envious.

"I have never been fitter than I am today... stronger in mind, stronger in body," Anil wrote on Instagram along with the pictures, in which he is seen showing off his muscles.

His post prompted a lot of reactions. Hrithik wrote: "Bas, baaki sab khatam", while Shilpa Shetty reacted with a simple "Uff".

— IANS