Anil Kapoor reminisces about his bond with Juhi Chawla

New Delhi: As Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla are all set to recreate their magic on screen after years in the upcoming 'Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga', Sonam Kapoor came across an old photoshoot of the 80s duo and shared it on Twitter.

Getting nostalgic over the post, Anil Kapoor shared his admiration for the actress and expressed happiness on sharing screen with her again.

Sonam came across the picture on twitter and she shared it with a caption, "Now that's what I call 90s glam! Love the hairstyle daddy. Can't wait to see you both reunite in #ELKDTAL after so many years @AnilKapoor @iam_juhi.'

Anil also replied to her as soon as he saw the post, he wrote, "Hahahaha! As you can see, we took our photoshoots pretty seriously back then. I'm so thrilled to be working with @iam_juhi in #ELKDTAL! Isn't she just the epitome of grace?!"

Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla have co-starred in films like 'Benaam Badshah', 'Deewana Mastana' and 'Loafer' in the 90s and they are featuring in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', after 21 years.

The makers of the film have released character poster and the teaser of the film which has been getting amazing reviews from the audience.

Fox Star Studio presents 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Rajkumar Hirani Films, directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar.



