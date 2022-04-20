Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, John Abraham in crazy �Welcome Back� trailer

Mumbai: The crazy Bhais � Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar � are back to enthrall us but on this occasion, they have a Jamai � John Abraham. Anees Bazmee is back with �Welcome Back� a film which has an ensemble cast comprising of Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah, Shruti Haasan, Dimple Kapadia besides Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Nana Patekar. The makers launched the hilarious trailer of the movie Monday night at a gala event. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala and music director Anu Malik were also present at the unveiling of the trailer, but Paresh Rawal, Naseeruddin Shah and Shruti Haasan were missing. "The film was to be completed in a year but got delayed. But today, when I see the film it gives me a pleasant feeling that we could create something like 'Welcome Back'," Nana said. Anees Bazmee said the film would release on September 4. "I hope you enjoyed the trailer. And I think when you see the film, you'll really love it." A new entrant to the franchise, John Abraham, said: "I play a 'bhai' (gangster) in this comedy film and whatever acts I'm doing in the film is thanks to Anees Bazmee. I've worked with Paresh sir (Paresh Rawal), Nana sir and Anil sir in films before and the chemistry with all of them is special." Anil Kapoor, who plays 'Majnu bhai' in the movie, said: "It's great to be a part of a film produced by Feroz sahab and directed by Anees sahab and where I'm getting the opportunity to act alongside Nana sahab. "As long as there are talented actors like John, Naseer sahab, Paresh sahab, the experience of working on the film is immense," he said. The film is a sequel to 2007 laugh riot �Welcome� which starred Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. This time it will be Shruti Haasan and Dimple Kapadia who lend female power to the film.