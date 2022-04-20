Anil Kapoor is the most stylish celebrity: Arjun Kapoor

Gurgaon: Actor Arjun Kapoor considers his uncle Anil the most stylish celebrity in the Hindi film industry because the "Dil Dhadkne Do" star has maintained himself a lot. "There is this gentleman called Anil Kapoor, whom I consider the most stylish celebrity in Bollywood because he is ageing backwards as life proceeds and definitely he has become more stylish as the time has proceeded," Arjun said on the sidelines of an event held here. At the event, the "Tevar" star was awarded for his style and Arjun said he finds the honour amusing. "I found it very funny when I was told that I will be awarded for being stylish, I don't know how stylish I am. This is a validation from people who think I am stylish. Style has always been about comfort for me," he said. Arjun said he gets a little apprehensive when he has to walk the red carpet in formal clothes. "I always fear that clothes should not get spoiled and because of the lights I should not start sweating. That's the first thing that actually comes to my mind. A man in a suit can always look very good. I like wearing suits or I don't like wearing anything formal at all," he said. The 29-year-old actor, son of filmmaker Boney Kapoor, is said to have signed R Balki's next film. When asked about it, Arjun said, "I am here to attend a fashion award and I will not talk about my films." Arjun is also hosting the Indian International Film Awards (IIFA) with good friend Ranveer Singh next month in Malaysia. PTI