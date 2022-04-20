Anil Kapoor honoured to be cast in 'Family Guy'

Los Angeles: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is excited about his stint as a guest star on Seth MacFarlane's American adult animated sitcom "Family Guy". The 58-year-old actor is currently in Los Angeles, US, for the dubbing of the show. "Stepping into the world of Family Guy #SuperExcited to be a part of the lovably crazy Griffin family @FamilyGuyonFOX Seth MacFarlane's 'Family Guy'," Kapoor posted on twitter. The actor, who has previously been a part of international projects like Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" and hit US TV series "24", thanked the makers for giving him an oppurtunity to be a part of the show. "Honoured to be a guest on #FamilyGuy Thank you Linda and Steve." he tweeted. Kapoor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's "Dil Dhadakne Do". PTI