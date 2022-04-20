Los Angeles: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is excited about his stint as a guest star on Seth MacFarlane's American adult animated sitcom "Family Guy". The 58-year-old actor is currently in Los Angeles, US, for the dubbing of the show. "Stepping into the world of Family Guy #SuperExcited to be a part of the lovably crazy Griffin family @FamilyGuyonFOX Seth MacFarlane's 'Family Guy'," Kapoor posted on twitter. The actor, who has previously been a part of international projects like Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire" and hit US TV series "24", thanked the makers for giving him an oppurtunity to be a part of the show. "Honoured to be a guest on #FamilyGuy Thank you Linda and Steve." he tweeted. Kapoor will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's "Dil Dhadakne Do". PTI
Lifestyle
Anil Kapoor honoured to be cast in 'Family Guy'
April20/ 2022
