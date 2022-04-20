Anil Kapoor excited for IIFA 2015 destination

New Delhi: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, who has defied ageing, still rocks the silver screens with his performances and persona. Anil, who will be seen next in the sequel of 'Welcome' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' seems exited about where the IIFA 2015 will take place. The 2015 edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is much awaited by the Bollywood who's who. Anil took to Twitter to post his excitement about the venue. The IIFA Awards are a set of awards presented annually by the International Indian Film Academy to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals in Bollywood. The show is dominated by some sizzling performances by the stars and often take place in an exotic location across the globe.