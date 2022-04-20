Anil Baluni Elected To Rajya Sabha From Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) head of national media department Anil Baluni was elected to Rajya Sabha from Uttarakhand on Thursday. Baluni was the only candidate to have filed the nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha seat from the state. He was handed the declaration certificate by Returning Officer Madan Singh Kunjwal. The 44-year-old leader would be administered the oath as a member of the upper house of parliament in the first week of April. (ANI)