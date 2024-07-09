Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani radiate joy at Anant Ambani's haldi ceremony

A vibrant 'haldi' ceremony was held, attended by Anil and Tina Ambani, Bollywood celebrities, and other notable guests.

Mumbai: Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant this week, and the pre-wedding celebrations have begun in full swing.

On Monday night, the Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.

The couple appeared to be in high spirits as they departed from the ceremony, their hands intertwined and their attire adorned with turmeric paste and marigold petals.

The joyful duo even paused to pose for the photographers, their smiles capturing the festive mood of the evening.

The event marked a significant prelude to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's upcoming nuptials, scheduled for later this week.

The haldi ceremony, a traditional Hindu ritual, was attended by close family members and friends from the Bollywood fraternity.

Earlier in the evening, several celebrities, including actor Ranveer Singh, Rahul Vaidya with his wife Disha Parmar were also seen leaving the venue adorned in turmeric, underscoring the festive and celebratory atmosphere.

A day ago, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony.

Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.

Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.

As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.

On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities.

Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

—ANI