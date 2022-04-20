New Delhi (The Hawk): It is literally Anil Agarwal ahoy. Very much expected of him by many in Tamil Nadu that he pleaded in court to allow him to open his State Government banned, shut because of masses-damaging noxious fumes producing Sterlite plant in Tutocorin so that he would make medical oxygen therein to reduce oxygen shortage in the state…The court allowed him. Indeed he produced 'some'. Now according to him, the plant has failed, oxygen production stopped but the plant remains open, back to same "noxious stuff" production? Ahoy! Recalcitrant Agarwal is the founder and Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited. He controls Vedanta Resources through Volcan Investments, a holding vehicle with a 100% stake in the business including Sterlite Copper Plant in Tutocorin, Tamil Nadu. Intriguingly, it develops 'technical snag'; oxygen production halted amid much tom-tomed Vedanta's Sterlite Copper Plant Begins Producing Medical Oxygen, Sends 1st Batch of it in Tamil Nadu.

The Sterlite copper smelter plant was given approval by the then AIADMK government on April 26 at an all-party meeting to produce medical oxygen at its facility for a period of four months at the facility in Tuticorin about 600 kms from Chennai.

In a statement on yesterday, the company said, "a technical snag has developed in the cold box at our oxygen plant in Tuticorin, leading to a temporary pause in production."

Agarwal owned Vedanta Ltd owns Sterlite Copper Plant which recently, commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu has faced a 'technical snag' in a cold box leading to a suspension of production, the company said on Friday.

The facility began production of medical oxygen and the first set of medical oxygen tankers was dispatched to the beneficiaries on Thursday from the Tuticorin plant, located about 600 kms from here.

The company said it anticipated a 'minor technical fluctuation' since the plant remained unattended for three years. (How come Agarwal pleaded in court that his plant was up to date, refurbished and was fully fit to produce medical oxygen day in and day out).

A technical expert group has been on site from day one to monitor the situation and to provide real-time solutions to resume production at the earliest.

"We plan to return to stabilised production soon," the company said. Now this is being dismissed as a big joke by them!

On Thursday, the company said with the production of medical oxygen, it would initially dispatch two oxygen tankers on a daily basis and later it would be 'scaled up' by ramping up production.





Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper has commenced production of medical oxygen at its facility in Tamil Nadu and the first batch of 'medical grade oxygen' was dispatched successfully.



The unit was sealed by the state government in May 2018, days after 13 agitators who were part of a protest against the company over environmental concerns were killed in police firing during a violent anti-Sterlite stir in the southern district. Earlier many innocent citizens became victims of the noxious fumes emanating from the plant relentlessly.

"One of our oxygen plants has commenced production from May 12. The first tanker carrying 4.8 tonnes of liquid oxygen is going to Tirunelveli-Tuticorin," the company even proudly said in a statement.

With the company commencing production of medical oxygen, initially it dispatched two oxygen tankers on a 'daily basis' and later it was scheduled to 'scale up' by ramping up production.

Sterlite said the oxygen supplied is of 98.6 per cent 'purity' and has received the necessary certifications for its use.

"We are now working with experts to resolve the logistics involved in transporting the oxygen produced in our facility to the required parts of India and coordinating with authorised nodal agencies in this regard," it asserted.

Commenting on the production of medical oxygen, Sterlite Copper CEO, Pankaj Kumar said, "my team members and I are honoured that our facility and efforts are being directly put into helping save lives."

"We promise to make every possible effort to ensure that there is continuous production of oxygen from our plant to mitigate this crisis," he added.

The oxygen plant at the unit was reactivated at the earliest through the collaborative efforts of suppliers and partners.

All that is already past. Fact is, medical oxygen stopped…The plant remains open. What now? Ahoy!

