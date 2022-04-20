ANI journalist looted at gunpoint in Delhi, suffers injury

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a journalist was looted at a gunpoint in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar during the wee hours of December 21. While narrating the horrific incident, ANI Journalist Joy Pillai said, "After I finished my work late night on Dec 21, office cab dropped me near my residence, which is 5 minutes away from that spot. As I got down, three miscreants on a bike crossed me and then took a u-turn and came to me, I saw a knife and a gun in their hands and when they pointed it at me, I ran towards my building. They pushed me and took away my phones, wallet and bag. I tried to stop them, however, they flee away with my things." A case has been registered.

—ANI