Angry Pak fans in Karachi smash TV sets

Karachi:Angry with their team's defeat at the hands of arch-rival India in a cricket World Cup match, Pakistani fans today came out on the streets here and smashed their TV sets to express disappointment. Cricket-crazy fans in Pakistan woke up early to watch the eagerly anticipated clash between the arch-rivals in Adelaide hoping that the Misbah-ul-Haq-led side will change history but were left fuming as their team suffered its sixth straight loss to India in ODI World Cups. A Pakistani TV channel showed visuals of people taking to streets with TV sets and smashing them to pieces to show their anger at the Pakistan team's showing. Giant screens had been put up at many public places as people gathered to watch the high-voltage clash but were left extremely disappointed with the outcome, Samaa TV reported. It was the most eagerly awaited match of the World Cup and the venue -- Adelaide Oval -- was 'under virtual siege' as Indian fans took complete control of the city outnumbering their Pakistani counterparts. The green jerseys of the Pakistani fans looked like dots in an 'Ocean of Blue'.Indians and Pakistanis also exchanged barbs on the social media. PTI