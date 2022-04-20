Angry man smashes iPhones and Macs at Apple Store

New Delhi:��Apple is generally rated high for its customer service. But this surely doesn't make the company immune to disgruntled customers. The company recently faced the wrath of an angry Apple customer who simply walked in one of the company's store and smashed over 10 iPhones and a few MacBook Air. According to a video posted by a Twitter user @Quentin_IOS, a man walked inside an Apple Store in France and smashed handsets with a pentaque ball. For those unaware, a pentaque ball is hard and is used in bowling game. The original video has been taken down from Twitter but is available on YouTube. The Twitter user who posted the video did not reveal the name of the person in the video but confirmed that the incident took place in Dijon, a city in France. Although the man in the video is talking in French, as per the captions provided by others for the video, the man said that ladies and gentlemen, Apple is a company that violated European consumers' rights. He added that the company did not refund him for his broken device. "They refused to reimburse me, I told them 'Give me my money back'. They said no. So you know what's happening? This is happening," he reportedly said. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> The angry customer is seen being escorted out of the store by security personnel soon after. Apple has so far not made any statement on the matter. In India, Apple has partnered with Flipkart to sell its latest iPhones. The Bengaluru-based e-tailer's platform Flipkart will source iPhone 7 directly from Apple, unlike previous years when it would source the phones from third-party sellers. This is the first time that Apple has partnered with a consumer-facing online player to sell latest iPhones. Infibeam, which has been an Apple partner for some years, will also receive the new iPhones directly, but it is known more as a bulk seller, one that does not deal with consumers directly. �Gadget Now