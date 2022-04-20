ANGRAU should transform into world class varsity: Andhra Guv

He made these remarks as the Chancellor of the varsity while presiding over its 50th convocation through virtual mode, held at Mahati Auditorium in Tirupati.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday called on Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) to transform into a world class agricultural university.

Participating in the event from Raj Bhavan, Harichandan said, "The agricultural university has to play a stellar role in teaching, research and extension activities."

The Governor said he was happy to participate in the 50th annual convocation and congratulated the winners of gold medals, awards and other distinctions.

He appreciated those students and called them the true ambassadors of the university.

Harichandan congratulated the varsity's vice chancellor for achieving the 13th rank among national agricultural universities for the year 2019 as assessed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

"The skills of teaching faculty have to be upgraded from time to time to achieve excellence in research by allowing academic freedom, providing well equipped facilities for teaching, research, extension and administration," he noted.

He said the university may take up projects under the public private partnership (PPP) mode in association with agro-industries to achieve synergy in solving field problems and benefit students with employment, fellowships, curriculum revision, collaborative research, entrepreneurial skills and sharing of resources.

