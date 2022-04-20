Anglo-Indian Organisation Urges Continuation Of Nomination Of Its Member In UP Assembly

Lucknow: The All-India Anglo-Indian Association has appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to continue with the provision of nomination of an Ango-Indian member in the state Assembly for another ten years like the SC/ST reservation in the legislature.

In a letter to the CM on Saturday, the Association appealed to Yogi Adityanath, through the members of the legislature and Speaker, to convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the need for continuance of the Representative of the Anglo-Indian community under relevant Articles of the Constitution of India through favourable amendments for a further period of ten years.

UP legislature is set to take up the 126th Amendment Bill passed by Parliament here on Tuesday which gives SC/ST reservation for another 10 years but has scrapped the Anglo-Indian nominated members in the state assemblies.

The two page letter sent by President-in-Chief, All-India Anglo-Indian Association Barry O'Brien, which was released to the media here on Monday, said the founding fathers of our Constitution under the leadership of Dr B R Ambedkar included this provision after a significant majority of Anglo-Indians, led by Mr Frank Anthony, himself a member of the Constituent Assembly, chose to live in independent India and swear allegiance to the country of their birth.

"We, Anglo-Indians, have been fiercely loyal to our beloved India and have made a significant contribution to nation building in various fields, including the Armed Forces, education, the Indian Railways, Police, Customs, Post & Telegraph, nursing and other strategic services. This has been most apparent in the state of Uttar Pradesh and states in southern and eastern India," it says.

Mr Brien said the Anglo-Indian community has been recognised for its integrity and contribution in defending our nation, particularly as officers in the Indian Air Force, Navy and Army. The community has left its indelible mark in the annals of the history of India as innumerable officers have been highly decorated for the services they have rendered and the sacrifices they have made.

"Our community may be comparatively small in number but by any estimates there are still several lakhs of Anglo-Indians who are proud citizens of this great nation, several thousand of them living in Uttar Pradesh. What is most significant in this context is the fact that the community is spread across the length and breadth of India. We have documentary evidence that Anglo-Indians live in varying numbers in as many as 22 of the 28 states and 9 Union Territories of India. (The All-India Anglo-Indian Association, the oldest and largest registered body of the community, has 62 branches in these states and Union Territories.

There are other smaller and younger organisations that are also working for the community in different regions.) Our community has made progress over the last seventy years, and many are going in for higher education and doing well... but much remains to be done! There are many who are still fighting the odds and need assistance, care and opportunity," he said. UNI