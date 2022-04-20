Angling Now Allowed In Reserve Forest Areas Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand forest department has decided to allow angling with certain conditions in reserve forest areas of the state, lifting a ban imposed on the activity in 2018. An order authorising Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) to issue permits for angling in reserved forest areas outside protected areas, core and buffer zones, was issued last week, Chief Wildlife Warden J S Suhag said on Tuesday.

Angling is the art or sport of catching fish with a fishing rod. The order is in accordance with a decision taken by the state wildlife board to allow angling in reserve forest areas to boost tourism. It is also meant to restore the traditional rights of the local populace on the forest resources to make a livelihood, Suhag said.

However, the ban on angling in protected areas, including the buffer and core zones of tiger reserves, continues, he said.

The order dated November 18 modifies a 2018 order issued by the state forest department putting a ban on angling in all forest reserves as well as buffer zones of tiger reserves across the state terming it an ''act of cruelty'' under different sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

However, angling will be allowed in the reserve forest areas of the state only on catch and release basis between sunrise and sunset in prescribed fishing boats, Suhag said.

The conditions also include granting access only to the angler, his gillie and guide to the fishing pools, immediate release of the fish into the water without any damage or shock to aquatic life and disturbance to the environment, he said. The anglers will have to obtain a permit from the DFOs and follow all the prescribed norms, the chief wildlife warden said, adding that any infringement of the Indian Forest Act, 1927 or Wildlife Act, 1972 will be punishable. —PTI