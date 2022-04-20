Angira Dhar joins Big B, Ajay, Rakul in 'Mayday' cast

Mumbai: Actress Angira Dhar is gearing up to join Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the upcoming thriller, Mayday. Angira will essay the role of a lawyer in the film.

"I am absolutely thrilled and excited to be sharing the screen with the true legends of our film industry Amitabh sir and Ajay sir! 'Mayday' is going to be one hell of a ride. Can't wait to be directed by Mr. Devgn himself," said Angira, who was last seen in Commando 3.

Mayday is directed and produced by Ajay, and the film marks his return on screen with Big B after Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The new film, which belongs to the drama genre, sees the two stars collaborate after over seven years. Their last outing together, Satyagraha, released in August 2013.

Unconfirmed sources have said that Ajay plays a pilot in the film. Rakul Preet will be seen as a co-pilot in the film, billed as an edge-of-the-seat drama. Details about Big B's character is under wraps.

Mayday will go on floors in Hyderabad this month. —IANS