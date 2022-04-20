Angelina Jolie named top feminist icon

London: Actress-director Angelina Jolie has been named Britain's top feminist icon. The 39-year-old actress topped the poll for her campaigning against rape as a weapon of war in her role as United Nations Special Envoy, beating off competition from iconic women's rights activist Germaine Greer, reports femalefirst.co.uk. �We are driven by the empowerment of women and celebration of their femininity, which Angelina Jolie embodies perfectly,� said Heidy Rehman, founder of feminist fashion house www.roseandwillard.com - which conducted the nation wide poll. HeForShe campaign leader and �Harry Potter� actress Emma Watson stood second, while �How to Be a Woman� author Caitlin Moran and �Hunger Games� actress Jennifer Lawrence came third and fourth. Greer rounded up the top five. Other celebrity women celebrated in the poll include singers Taylor Swift, Beyonce Knowles and Charlotte Church, actress Patricia Arquette and model Cara Delevingne. IANS