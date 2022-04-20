Anganwadi Workers To Be Promoted To Supervisors: Rekha Arya

Dehradun: There is good news for the Anganwadi workers. They would now be promoted on the vacant posts of Supervisors. The Woman Empowerment Department has decided to promote the Anganwadi workers. Uttarakhand Woman Empowerment Minister Rekha Arya has instructed the departmental Secretary to give promotions to the Anganwadi workers. Rekha Arya has said that the Anganwadi workers are doing very good work in this time of Coronavirus epidemic. She has instructed the departmental secretary to issue orders for the promotions of the Anganwadi workers. These workers would soon get the benefit of promotion which they had been seeking simple long time.