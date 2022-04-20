Anganwadi Centres To Be Made Pre-Primary Schools: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said all Anganwadi centres under the Basic Education Council will be converted into pre-primary schools.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojna here at Lok Bhawan, the Chief Minister said all children aged 3 would be admitted to Class 1 in pre-primary schools.

This would come into effect in the state from the next academic session. Adityanath said all 5-year-old children would be admitted to Class 1 in primary schools.

Talking about the Sumangla Yojna, he said the birth of girl children would be encouraged and all of them would be provided financial assistance. The programme has been linked to the girls'' health and education with an aim to "brighten their future".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted women empowerment through the ''Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'' scheme. The Kanya Sumangla Yojna would further boost the PM''s scheme," Adityanath said.

He said the government would provide assistance to the girls right from their birth till Class 10. An amount of Rs 1,200 crore has been earmarked for the programme in the current financial year. At the time of birth, a girl would receive Rs 2,000 from the government, according to the scheme. On completion of one year of vaccination, she would get Rs 1,000; during admission in Class 1, the government would give her Rs 2,000. The other benefits of the scheme for girl students include Rs 2,000 each for admission in Class 6; Rs 3,000 during enrolment in Class 9, and an outright payment of Rs 5,000 while pursuing a degree or any diploma course of 2 years or more after passing Class 10/12 examinations. The benefits of the Kanya Sumangla Yojna would go to girls belonging to families whose annual income is up to Rs 3 lakh. --IANS