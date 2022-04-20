Anganwadi centres in Goa to go digital with e-learning initiative: Goa Health Minister

Panaji: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane has said that Anganwadi centres in Goa will go "Digital" with "e-learning" initiative in association with Siemens and ConveGenius. In a Facebook post, Rane wrote, "Anganwadi centres in Goa to go Digital with our E-learning initiative in association with Siemens and ConveGenius."

"E-Learning will be introduced initially on a pilot basis at Anganwadis in Sattari and Ponda Taluka, a project under the 'Digital India Mission', a vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," the post read. It said, post this pilot project, plans are afoot to extend the same to all the anganwadis in the State. This digital set up comprises of a smart TV and tablets with pre-loaded educational software. The tools designed by ConveGenius will strengthen the foundation of students, provide motivation, and build confidence by developing L-S-R-W (LISTENING-SPEAKING-WRITING-READING) skills through the tablet-based digital learning methods.

This advanced learning system will help children to clearly remember information and make them interested in creating work programs and exercises while recording each student's performance, the Goa Health Minister said. "Introducing e-learning to Anganwadi children has been my dream project. Online education will help our children to improve their educational activities and get familiar with the technology," he added. —ANI