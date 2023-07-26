Angad Bedi to reunite with Mrunal Thakur in Telugu debut 'Hi Nanna'

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi, who has been getting positive response for his role in the streaming anthology Lust Stories 2, is venturing into Telugu cinema with the release of his first feature film, titled 'Hi Nanna'.

For his Telugu debut Angad will also reunite with Mrunal Thakur, the two shared the screen space in ‘Lust Stories 2’ as Angad played her potential bridegroom.

'Shyam Singha Roy' and 'Dasara' alum Nani, who is also featured in 'Hi Nanna,' joins the cast.

Talking about the film, Angad said, “I am actually quite excited about it. After being in the film industry for so many years, it is nice to be debuting again. It's a wonderful time for cinema, especially when the love and appreciation for a movie is coming from everywhere, irrespective of the language it is made in. I am glad to be part of such a big project with such a heartwarming story”.

The film is expected to be a family entertainer, and is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year of Telugu cinema given that it also stars Nani.

The film 'Hi Nanna,' directed by Shouryuv, is a touching story between a father and a daughter. On December 21 of this year, the film is scheduled to premiere in theatres. Hesham Abdul Wahab, whose previous works include 'The Great Indian Kitchen' and 'Virus', is composing the score for the film.

Meanwhile, Angad will also be participating in two international sporting events. The actor, who is also a professional sprinter, will compete in the 2023 Asia Masters Athletics Championships in the Philippines and the 2024 World Masters Athletics Championships in Sweden.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the silver medal in his maiden 400m sprinting tournament in Mumbai, Angad has set his sights to represent India in the two international events.—Inputs from Agencies