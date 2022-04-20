Andy Murray to marry in April

Glasgow: Scottish tennis ace Andy Murray will marry fiancee Kim Sears April 11. The wedding will be staged at Murray's Cromlix House hotel, close to his hometown of Dunblane in central Scotland, reports BBC. The couple began dating in 2005 after meeting at the US Open and got engaged last November. Former Wimbledon champion Murray and Sears plan to have a private wedding with only close family members and friends present. Murray joked during an on-court interview at the recently concluded Australian Open, where he lost the final to Serbian Novak Djokovic, that he might wear a kilt with no underwear at the wedding. IANS