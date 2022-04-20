Andy Murray eyes Bayern visit on Munich debut

Andy Murray admits he wants to watch Pep Guardiola`s all-conquering Bayern Munich play at home as part of his build-up to his debut this week at the Munich ATP tournament. The 27-year-old Olympic champion is the highest ranking player in the field for the Bavarian claycourt tournament. He plays his first match on Thursday at a tournament which also features Australia`s Bernard Tomic, France`s Gael Monfils and Fabio Fognini, the colourful Italian who defeated Rafael Nadal in Barcelona last week. "It`s a tough field, I`ll have to play my best tennis to get into the final, but I wouldn`t mind watching Bayern Munich play if it`s possible," Murray admitted. Outing himself as a Bayern fan would have done him no harm in winning over some supporters amongst the home crowd. Murray`s wish could well come true as Guardiola`s Bayern host Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-finals on Tuesday having captured their 25th league title on Sunday. Two weeks after getting married, world number three Murray will be looking to capture his 32nd ATP title and first claycourt crown. The Munich tournament is celebrating its 100th anniversary and Murray is using it as part of his warm-up for the French Open at the end of next month. The home favourite is Philipp Kohlschreiber who is hunting a third Munich crown after winning in 2007 and 2012, then finished runner-up to Tommy Haas in 2013. The defending champion is Slovakia`s Martin Klizan, who won a total of eight matches through qualifying last year, and lifted the Casablanca tournament earlier this month. "I`m really looking forward to playing this week in Munich," said Murray. "I have already heard a few things about the city and it`s a beautiful place. "The 100th anniversary is something special and my brother has already told me a lot about the tournament and it`s great atmosphere." His brother Jamie won the doubles title last year with his partner Colin Fleming. AFP