Andy Murray advances at Indian Wells

California: Andy Murray, who is trying to become Britain`s most successful player ever, defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the third round of the Indian Wells tournament Monday. Murray is now just two wins shy of passing Tim Henman (496) for the most career singles win in the Open Era. He also needs just five more victories to join the 500 wins club. Murray advances to the fourth round where he will square off against France`s Adrian Mannarino. Murray opened his season by reaching the Australian Open final where he lost to Serb star Novak Djokovic. AFP