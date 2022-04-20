Andhra: JSP chief demands compensation for cyclone affected farmers in Krishna dist

Krishna District: Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday submitted a petition to Krishna District Revenue Officer (DRO) with an appeal to help farmers who faced losses due to cyclone Nivar.

Kalyan urged DRO Venkateswara Rao to grant compensation of Rs 35,000 per acre for the farmers and asked the district administration to release Rs 10,000 immediately for the farmers.

Kalyan visited district headquarters Machilipatnam and held a rally at the district collector's office, but because the Collector is not available, he gave his petition to the DRO.

On his way to Machilipatnam, Kalyan addressed the public at Gudivada and alleged that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) public representatives are more interested in running clubs but failed in taking care of the public's needs.

"If public representatives won't act responsibly, the public will drag them on to roads," he said.

JSP chief also expressed concern over the condition of roads in the state and demanded that the Andhra government immediately repair roads and develop infrastructure.

—ANI