Andhra: Congress leader YS Sharmila led party workers in 'Chalo Secretariat' protest, several leaders detained

YS Sharmila Reddy Leads Protest Against Unemployment Crisis in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy, along with party workers and leaders, staged a protest against the state government at Andhra Ratna Bhavan as part of their 'Chalo Secretariat' protest.

Sharmila, along with party workers, held a sit-in protest with placards in their hands, demanding job opportunities for the unemployed youths in the state. Meanwhile, a large number of police personnel were deployed at Andhra Ratna Bhavan to prevent any untoward incidents and several Congress leaders and workers were detained before the 'Chalo Secretariat' protest.

Minor scuffles between police and Congress workers also broke out as several Congress leaders were detained by police following their 'Chalo Secretariat' march.

APCC Working President Sheikh Mastan Vali was detained by Police as he started his march to the secretariat along with party cadre. AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore criticised the heavy handed approach of the police.

"Appalled by the mistreatment of APCC Working President [?]Mastan Vali[?] Ex-MLA,& Congress workers by Jagan Police in Vijayawada. As they prepared to march against the unemployment crisis in AP, this heavy-handed approach is unacceptable. protest is a democratic right." Tagore posted on X.

The protest has been aimed at demanding justice for unemployed youth and the student community in the state.

Addressing the protest YS Sharmila said "According to a study over 21,000 died by suicide due to unemployment. Instead of addressing this crisis the YSCRP government is undemocratically arresting Congress leaders and karyakartas who are agitating for justice.

Earlier, in a post on X, the newly elected Andhra Congress State President said, "Thousands of policemen were placed around us. Iron fences have been put up and we have been held hostage. If we stand on the side of the unemployed, they are arresting us. You are dictators who are trying to stop us. Your actions are proof of this. YCP Sarkar should apologize to the unemployed."

A day before the protest YS Sharmila spent the night in the party office to evade arrest.

