Andhra to release jobs calendar on Ugadi festival

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government will release a calendar schedule to fill vacant posts in the education department on Ugadi festival day.Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh made this announcement on Friday and it comes on the back of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to come out with a calendar recently.

Meanwhile, Suresh said that college fee would be credited to the accounts of eligible mothers under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on April 9, benefiting 10 lakh students.

Similarly, the state government is focusing on improving the educational standards in colleges.

"As per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, educational standards in colleges in the state will be improved and education will be imparted in such a way that students can get jobs," said the Education Minister.In the light of the state government clipping the wings of autonomous colleges, Suresh warned them not to indulge in irregularities and said that appropriate action would be taken otherwise.

According to the minister, there are 109 autonomous colleges in the state under various varsities and it was found that quality education was not being imparted in those educational institutions.

"Some autonomous colleges were indulging in irregularities besides getting subsidies from the government discussions are being held with the UGC regarding autonomous colleges," he said.

Further clarifying, Suresh noted that education is a concurrent subject upon which the state government can also make laws and highlighted that colleges are free to move the Court in this matter.He said that academic audits would be conducted in autonomous colleges to usher in reforms in the education sector.

Suresh said that autonomous colleges are barred from compiling their own question papers.

Meanwhile, the state government is looking at initiating an apprentice system for degree courses.

He said, Reddy gave instruction to lay special focus on developing Andhra University, S.V. University, RJKUT, JNTU – Anantapur and JNTU – Kakinada

