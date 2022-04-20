Andhra sets up steering panel to chalk out vaccine distribution

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has set up a steering committee of 18 members to chalk out Covid vaccine distribution, whenever the vaccine is ready.

"Our government has set up a steering committee of 18 members to chalk out distribution of Covid-19 vaccine," said Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

As and when a vaccine is ready, Reddy said healthcare workers will be the first to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in the southern state.

Advertisement

For the past several days, AP has been witnessing declining infections, which have reduced from around 10,000 cases a day to an average of 2,000 now.

The state's active cases currently stand at 20,958.

--IANS