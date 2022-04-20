Andhra SEC reviews arrangements for panchayat polls

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Friday held a review of polling arrangements and preparedness for gram panchayat elections at Anantapuram district collector's office.

The SEC toured Anantapuram district today as the nominations for the first phase of gram panchayat elections started.

Anantapuram district collector Gandham Chandrudu, DIG Kanti Rana Tata, SP Satya Yesu Babu, Joint Collectors Nishant Kumar and A Siri, other police and revenue officials participated in the meeting of SEC.

The Gram Panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state beginning February 9. The polling for the final phase of elections will be held on February 21. (ANI)