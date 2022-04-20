Andhra records 500 more Covid cases, tally reaches 8.76L

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has registered 500 new Covid positive cases, increasing the state's tally to 8.76 lakh, even as 563 more patients recovered from the virus to outnumber infections on Tuesday.

Chittoor accounted for the highest number of cases, 88, in the past 24 hours, followed by Krishna (77), West Godavari (63), Guntur (55) and East Godavari (47).

Among other places, Kadapa (34), Prakasam (26), Nellore (22), Srikakulam (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Anantapur and Vizianagaram (19 each) and Kurnool (9).

Andhra Pradesh's positivity rate fell to 8.01 per cent, higher than the national average of 6.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, five more patients succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the southern state's Covid death toll to 7,064.

With 563 more people getting cured, the total number of recoveries rose to 8.64 lakh, narrowing the gap between total infections and recoveries.

With 61,452 more tests, the total number of Covid tests conducted in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.09 crore.

The per million population test figures were more than two lakh -- 2.04 lakh -- significantly higher than the national average of 1.12 lakh.

Of the 8.76 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 4,660.





—IANS