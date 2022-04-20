Andhra records 246 more Covid cases, one death

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh logged 246 new Covid infections on Friday, while its active case tally edged towards 2,000 mark.

This was the fourth consecutive day that the state logged more than 200 cases.

The new cases took the tally over 8.92 lakh, while 131 more persons recovered to take the total to over 8.83 lakh.

The state currently has 1,909 active cases.

Guntur district reported the highest number of cases at 58, followed by Chittoor (45), Krishna (37), Visakhapatnam (23), Kurnool (15), Srikakulam and Kadapa (12 each), Nellore and Vizianagaram (7 each), Anantapur (5), Prakasam (3) and West Godavari (2).

East Godavari's tally has crossed 1.24 lakh, the highest among all Andhra districts, while the state's positivity rate fell to 6.09 per cent, which is still higher than the national average of 4.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed in the past 24 hours, raising the state's Covid death toll to 7,187.

