Andhra Pradesh: Police officer collapses on badminton court, dies due to heart attack

Ganapavaram circle inspector Degala Bhagavan Prasad (42) collapsed while playing badminton and died of a heart attack last night.

He collapsed on the badminton court and breathed his last. Ganapavaram Sub-Inspector Veerababu told the details to over the phone: "Bhagavan Prasad was playing badminton at Buvvanapalli village last night. All of a sudden he collapsed on the shuttle court. His fellow officers gave him basic first aid and took him to the nearest hospital immediately. But the doctors confirmed that he was brought dead."

Bhagavan Prasad is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. He joined the police department as a constable in 2003. He has been working as circle inspector at Ganapavaram since 2019.

—ANi