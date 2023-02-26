Andhra Pradesh road accident kills three medicos

Amaravati: The police in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh have confirmed that three medical personnel were killed in a oadr accident on Sunday.

The accident happened near the town of Kuppam when the car they were in was hit from behind by another car and crushed under a truck.

The incident occurred at the Settipalle village on the outskirts of Kuppam on Palamaner Road.

Police reported that the PES Medical College students were en route to Kuppam town to attend a classmate's wedding.

As the vehicle had nearly reached the village of Settipalle, it was hit from behind by another vehicle. The vehicle in which the medicos were travelling flipped multiple times, landed on the opposite side of the road, and was ultimately crushed under a truck that was travelling in the opposite way.

The three people inside perished instantly. Patients were identified as third-year student Praveen, and house surgeons Vikas and Kalyan.

The police arrived quickly and removed the remains from the crumpled vehicle.

After transport, the bodies arrived at the Kuppam government hospital for an autopsy.

N. Chandrababu Naidu, a former chief minister and current member of the Assembly for the Kuppam seat, and president of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was devastated by the news of the deaths of three medicos.

Naidu expressed his sadness at the loss of life of the young guys who he believed had promising futures ahead of them. His heartfelt sympathies were sent to the victims' loved ones.—Inputs from Agencies