Andhra Pradesh police destroys illegal liquor bottles seized during raids

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district police on Monday destroyed liquor bottles that were expired or had leakage issues. These bottles were seized by the police during raids.

Krishna Supritdentat Superintendent of Police (SP) M Raveendranath Babu supervised the program held at the district police station at Machilipatnam.



While speaking on the occasion, SP Raveendranath Babu said "District police have seized liquor being illegally transported in huge quantity. As many as 5,900 bottles have been seized in 800 cases registered within the limits of 33 police stations in the district. Today we destroyed liquor bottles that are expired or having leakage issues."

"The police are holding tight surveillance at all check posts at state borders. Police have a special focus on illegal transport of liquor and the production of country liquor. People should cooperate with police in these operations," he added. (ANI)