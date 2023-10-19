Andhra Pradesh police arrest 5 people in ATM theft case

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Five people have been arrested in connection with an ATM theft nearly five months ago here in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli town, police said.

The accused, who belong to five states, were produced before the court on Wednesday to be taken for remand, as per police.

Twelve mobile phones, 2 blank bank cheques and stolen cash of Rs 26,000 were recovered from the possession of the accused.

An oxygen cylinder, a gas cutter, a blue-red colored gas pipe (16 meters long), a gas regulator with a reading meter, an iron cutting and grinding machine, one orange color safety belt, a pistol-like lighter, a hammer, and one black spray bottle were also recovered.

Police said on May 28, they received a complaint that unknown persons cut the SBI ATM Kiosk with the help of a gas cutter at night at Anakapalli on Pudimadaka road and fled with cash of Rs 1,517,300 lakh.

Police had registered a case against unknown persons following a complaint and started an investigation.



Police said that technical surveillance was mounted and details of the criminals were collected.

"Acting on specific inputs, an investigating officer along with a police team intercepted a vehicle on the basis of suspicion on October 18 at Kothur junction," police said.

"Five persons were arrested and later produced in a court to seek their remand," police added.

—ANI