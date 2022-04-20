Andhra Pradesh Govt Cancels Annual Exams for Students of Class 6 to 9, Promotes Everyone

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday decided to cancel the annual examinations for classes VI to IX and promote all students to the next class.

"Since the state has been under a lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus till April 14, it is not feasible to conduct annual examinations (summative assessment II) for students of classes VI to IX.Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the summative assessment II for these classes and declare the students as all pass," Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu said in a memo to Regional Joint Directors and District Educational Officers.

The order was issued following a directive from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Thursday.

Jagan also directed that dry ration be supplied at the house of each student, in lieu of mid-day meal, as the schools have been closed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

He asked the authorities to ensure quality of ration supplied to the wards, a CMO release said.

—PTI