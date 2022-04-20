Andhra Police, SEB conduct 'Operation Nigha', 1,537 held

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have conducted a state-wide coordinated operation named 'Operation Nigha' and arrested 1,537 persons.

According to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) office, state-wide route watches, raids at all suspected points and surprise vehicular checks on national and state highways were conducted vigorously under "Operation Nigha" on the nights of December 5 and 6.

This is the first state-wide operation after the government expanded the scope of SEB to include vices like gutkha, ganja and gambling.

All the SEB staff and police were divided into 269 special teams and along with other local police station teams, they conducted route watch and surprise checks at the identified (1,117) vulnerable points all over the state.

"As part of Operation Nigha, 1,088 cases are detected, 1,537 persons are arrested, 192 vehicles are seized, 3,652 nips of non duty paid liquor seized, 11,230 nips of duty paid liquor seized, 6,016.7 litres of illegally distilled liquor has been seized, 43,326 litres of fermented jaggery wash destroyed, 349 tons of sand seized, 530 kg of ganja seized, 140 kgs of black jaggery seized, 44,5000 sachets of gutka worth Rs 45 Lakhs seized, Rs 11,76,678 cash and Rs 8.35 Lakhs of gaming coins seized in gambling raids, unaccounted silver 1.5 kgs and Rs 13,80,000 cash seized," read the statement by the DGP office.

DGP Gautam Sawang has appreciated the efforts of the field staff in making 'Operation Nigha' a success.

He has further directed to continue organising such special drives in future.

—ANI