Andhra Legislative Assembly session commences from today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday started with a condolence motion in the memory of former president Pranab Mukherjee and singing legend SP Balasubrahmanyam.

The assembly paid condolences over the demise of the two towering personalities and former MLAs of the house who passed away in the recent past. Later, the Assembly was adjourned for the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, K Kannababu, P Anil Kumar, Chief Whip Srikanth Reddy and TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu attended the BAC meeting. However, opposition TDP floor leader N Chandrababu Naidu did not attend the BAC meeting.

The meeting chaired by Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram has decided to conduct the assembly session till December 4. The Andhra Pradesh government will be introducing 19 bills in the house.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Council session has also started today.

Recently elected MLCs Jakia Khanum, Pandula Ravindra Babu and Dokka Manikya Varaprasad attended the session. Council Chairman MA Sharif accepted the resignation of TDP MLC Potula Sunita. She has resigned from TDP membership and her MLC position more than a month ago, and announced support to Jagan Reddy's YSRCP.

