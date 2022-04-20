Andhra Introduces App To Monitor Attendance Of School Students

Amaravati: In a bid to ensure that students of government schools in Andhra Pradesh do not play truant, the state government on Monday launched a special mobile application to monitor the regular attendance of the students in all the schools.

The app was designed to review the students' attendance, which can be accessed both by the teachers and the parents.

Officials said that 90 per cent of the information pertaining to the guardians and their wards has been furnished into the app.

The application will send an alert message to the parents about their child's attendance on a daily basis. The same message will also be sent to the village and ward volunteer, an integral cog in the decentralization of governance system introduced in the southern state.

"If the child is absent for more than two days, a volunteer will visit the household and ascertain the reasons," said the official. Besides, there will also be a monthly review of students' attendance in the presence of parents committee, village or ward volunteer and education and welfare assistant. Andhra Pradesh is laying significant emphasis on education with schemes such as Nadu - Nedu, Amma Vodi and others to invest on the future generation. —IANS