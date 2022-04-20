Andhra Commences Rabi Crop Procurement

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government has commenced the procurement of Rabi crop at 6,081 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs) for the year 2020–21.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the Rabi crop procurement and preparations for Kharif crop of 2021–2022 at his camp office on Thursday.

"RBKs should work to fulfill all the requirements of the farmers and ensure they are not migrated from villages," said Reddy.

He said quality seeds, pesticides and fertilizers should be provided to farmers within the stipulated time through RBKs and directed that the Spandana programme should be conducted in the RBKs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day, with the participation of agriculture department staff.

Reddy exhorted that there should be no compromise in the quality of products which are being supplied through the RBKs and directed that fisheries feed, livestock medicine, seed and fertilizers should also be made available to the farmers in the RBKs.

Following the launch of a dedicated RBK channel which will enlighten the farmers about crops and weather, the chief minister instructed for the provision of high band internet facility in the RBKs to enable farmers interaction to clear their doubts with experts.

Likewise, he ordered that good quality of seeds should be distributed for the forthcoming kharif season and called for the creation of awareness in farmers by agriculture assistants about different varieties of brinjals which command a good price in the market.

The CM said posters should be prepared in this regard to make farmers aware about the existing marketing opportunities, along with making all this information available online.

Reddy directed officials to make a crop plan for every village taking the RBK as a unit and these plans should be converted into posters and displayed at the RBKs.

Meanwhile, officials said that the state government spent Rs 22,918 crore in procuring paddy and Rs 5,512 crore for other crops since the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power.

In contrast, Rs 43,047 crore was spent on crop procurement in the last four years of the previous government.

(IANS)