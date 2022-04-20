Andhra CM urges Shah to release Polavaram project funds

Amaravati / New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday night called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues of importance to the state, including releasing funds for the Polavaram project.

Reddy submitted a memorandum on Polavaram and urged Shah to consider the second revised cost estimate as per 2017-18 index to pass Rs 55,656 crore expenditure and issuing required directives to the Finance and Jal Shakti departments.

He requested the Central government to reimburse the land acquisition, relief and rehabilitation packages as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

The Chief Minister informed that the number of families which have to be evacuated have risen considerably in 2017-18, vis-a-vis 2005-06 from 44,574 families to 1.06 lakh families, spiking LA and R&R costs.

He said an amount of Rs 1,779 crore is still pending towards reimbursement of Polavaram works, including December 2018 bills.

"Any delay will further escalate the cost and the national project which is a lifeline should be expedited," Reddy told Shah.

He reminded the Home Minister that the southern state did not stop welfare schemes even during the difficult Covid times.

Among others, the Chief Minister reiterated that special category status is important to the state.

Reddy met Shah around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

—IANS