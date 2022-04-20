Andhra CM relaunches refurbished Spandana portal

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government launched a refurbished Spandana portal, a one-stop public grievances redressal platform.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy relaunched the modernised portal on Friday and directed the officials to keep a track of the grievances being addressed by the concerned departments.

The renovated portal comes with the option of reopening grievances.

"Citizens can reopen the grievances in case they are not satisfied with the redressal. Reopening of grievances can be done twice, first at the district level and second at the head of the department level," said an official.

They can be categorised into critical, high and general.

Public grievances can be raised at the village and ward secretariats through call centres, self-service through the portal or app.

Likewise, citizens can check the status of grievances through a web link provided to them, calling at 1902 or visiting the nearby village or ward secretariats.

The new Spandana portal enables citizens to give feedback through a link or over a phone call from a call centre agent.

As part of the new system, regular field level surveys will be carried out to ensure grievances are thoroughly redressed.

On the submission of a complaint by a citizen, officials are required to directly track and resolve it. Officials are required not to leave grievances unresolved and when rejecting a grievance, they should point out the exact reason why a grievance is being rejected.

"There should be a fortnightly review by the secretaries at the state level and district collectors at the district level to monitor the quality redressal and effectiveness of Spandana portal," said Reddy.

He approved the erection of a digital screen at his camp office which displays Spandana dashboards.

—IANS