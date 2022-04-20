Andhra BJP seeks reconsideration of privatising Vizag steel plant

Amaravati / New Delhil: Andhra BJP president Somu Veerraju on Monday met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with other leaders of the party and submitted a memorandum seeking reconsideration of privatising the Vizag steel plant as it "pertains to the sentiments of the state ".

"People of Andhra Pradesh are opposing the privatisation of the steel plant. We have informed that their sentiments must be protected," said Veerraju.

He was accompanied by Daggubati Purandeshwari, Sunil Deodhar and others, as they apprised Pradhan of the alternatives available to protect the plant.

"We have requested the protection of steel plant employees' welfare," said the state BJP chief.

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Palla Srinivas Rao's indefinite fast to stop the plant's privatisation has entered the seventh day.

As Rao's health is deteriorating, TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu held an emergency meeting.

Atchannaidu informed that Rao suffered vomiting and this matter was discussed in the meeting.

"We have also decided to call the TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday to extend his support to Rao," said Atchannaidu.

–IANS