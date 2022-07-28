Andhra’s finances better than that of Centre, jibes YSRCP leader

Amaravati: The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday claimed that Andhra Pradesh’s finances are better than that of the Central government.

He said the financial position of Andhra Pradesh is also better than the financial position of many states.

Reddy said from 2019 to till now, the Centre’s debts have gone up by 50 per cent while during the rule of the YSRCP in the same period, Andhra Pradesh’s debts increased by only 43 per cent.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that the Centre is doing grave injustice to the states. He said the Centre was raising cesses and surcharges without giving the states their due share. The Rajya Sabha member slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for comparing the situation of Andhra Pradesh with Sri Lanka.

“Andhra Pradesh will not turn into a Sri Lanka but Chandrababu may flee to Singapore like Rajapaksa,” the YSRCP leader said referring to the former Sri Lankan President. Reddy noted that Andhra Pradesh’s exports are much higher than the exports of Sri Lanka.

He said it was the TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu which went for indiscriminate borrowings between 2014 and 2019. He claimed that the state’s debts during the period rose by 119 per cent while the Centre’s debts had gone up by only 60 per cent.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh is ruled by an effective leader like Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the YSRCP leader said Naidu was deliberately spreading falsehood about the state. —IANS