Ancient Idols Worth 5 Cr Stolen From UP Temple

Mahoba: Five antique idols, estimated to be valued at around Rs 5 crore, have been stolen from an ancient temple located in Uttar Pradesh''s Mahoba district.

The thieves broke open the locks of the temple in Sugira village and fled with the idols of Goddess Durga, Lord Vishnu, Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Laxman on Wednesday morning.

All the idols were made of ''ashthadhatu'' -- an eight-metal alloy -- and were more than 500 years old.

Kulpahad Station House Officer (SHO) Abhimanyu Singh Yadav said that the thieves were yet to be identified.

A case of theft has been registered on the complaint of the temple priest Pandit Kamlapati Dixit.

The police official said that the thieves could make an attempt to sell the idols in the international market and the police was working in this direction.

--IANS